TRLPC-Wendel backs Constantia buy with 1.325 bln euros of debt

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French investment firm Wendel’s acquisition of a majority stake in Austrian flexible packaging group Constantia Flexibles is backed with 1.325 billion euros of debt financing, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Wendel agreed to acquire a majority stake in Constantia in December from One Equity Partners, in a deal which valued the company at 2.3 billion euros.

JP Morgan and UniCredit are leading the debt financing to back the acquisition, which will be shown to institutional investors at a bank meeting expected to take place within the next two weeks, the sources said.

The financing comprises 1.2 billion euros of drawn loans, denominated in euros and dollars and 125 million euros of undrawn loans, the sources said.

Leverage on the deal totals 4.75 times Constantia’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 253 million euros.

Wendel was not immediately available to comment.

Constantia makes foil, paper and plastic-film packaging and labels for the food, pharmaceutical and beverage industries. The group has more than 8,000 employees and posted sales of 1.6 billion euros in 2013. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)