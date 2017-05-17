FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
LPC-Bankers line up €800m debt for Constantia Labels sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 3 months ago

LPC-Bankers line up €800m debt for Constantia Labels sale

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Bankers are preparing around €800m of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels, banking sources said.

Wendel hired Goldman Sachs on the sale of the group, which is part of a larger packaging firm Constantia Flexibles. First round bids in an auction process are due at the end of May.

Some €800m of debt financing equates to around 6.5 times Constantia Labels’ expected €113m Ebitda, including undrawn debt, the banking sources said.

Leveraged loans and high-yield bonds are both being considered, the sources said.

Wendel was not immediately available to comment.

Constantia Flexibles was acquired by Wendel for €2.3bn in 2014, after a planned initial public offering by former owner OEP had failed a year earlier.

While the combination of the beverages and food labels operations with the food packaging business made sense at the time of the planned IPO to present an attractively-sized company to investors, synergies are limited between the two parts, which were separated last year.

Constantia Labels posted a 2016 Ebitda of €100.8m last year on sales of €605m. According to its business plan, Ebitda could grow to €167m by 2021. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.