FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constantia Flexibles IPO to raise up to 821 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Constantia Flexibles IPO to raise up to 821 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles plans to raise up to 821 million euros ($1.10 billion) in an initial public offering in Frankfurt and Vienna on Nov. 27.

Constantia said it would price its new shares in a range of 19.50 to 25.50 euros each and would offer up to 32.2 million shares for sale, representing up to 57.5 percent of the company and valuing Constantia at up to 1.43 billion euros.

Reuters had reported last week that Constantia hoped to carry out the IPO before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28 and may raise as much as 800 million euros.

The offering comprises up to 5.13 million new shares and up to 24.08 million from the holdings of JP Morgan’s One Equity Partners (OEP), up to a maximum of 28 million shares, plus an over-allotment option of up to 4.2 million from OEP.

The gross proceeds of 100 million euros from the new shares will go to Constantia Flexibles, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Bookbuilding will take place in Germany and Austria between Nov. 14 and Nov. 26 and the shares are due to be listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Second Regulated Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange on Nov. 27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.