BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-month prelim. group sales 361.6 mln euros vs 316.0 mln euros last yr

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Group sales and earnings attributable to shareholders after the first nine months 2014 above expectations - earnings outlook raised for financial year 2014

* 9-month earnings attributable to shareholders stand at -8.0 million euros (9 months 2013: -10.5 million euros)

* 9-month preliminary group sales 361.6 million euros (9 months 2013: 316.0 million euros)

* Says is assuming significantly improved group earnings attributable to shareholders of -7 million euros to -9 million euros (previously: -13 million euros to -15 million euros) for FY 2014

* Confirms previous sales expectations for FY 2014: from today's perspective, still assuming group sales of between 460 million euros and 500 million euros