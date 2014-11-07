FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-month prelim. group sales 361.6 mln euros vs 316.0 mln euros last yr
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 7, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien 9-month prelim. group sales 361.6 mln euros vs 316.0 mln euros last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Group sales and earnings attributable to shareholders after the first nine months 2014 above expectations - earnings outlook raised for financial year 2014

* 9-month earnings attributable to shareholders stand at -8.0 million euros (9 months 2013: -10.5 million euros)

* 9-month preliminary group sales 361.6 million euros (9 months 2013: 316.0 million euros)

* Says is assuming significantly improved group earnings attributable to shareholders of -7 million euros to -9 million euros (previously: -13 million euros to -15 million euros) for FY 2014

* Confirms previous sales expectations for FY 2014: from today’s perspective, still assuming group sales of between 460 million euros and 500 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.