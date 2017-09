July 4 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG : * Says resolves cash capital increase excluding subscription rights * Says share capital to be increased from EUR 85.1 million by EUR 8.5 million

to EUR 93.6 million by issuing 8.5 million new bearer shares * Says subject to complete implementation of capital increase company to

benefit from gross proceeds of around EUR 10.59 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage