Germany's Constantin Medien warns on 2013 sales and profits
November 6, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Constantin Medien warns on 2013 sales and profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German media firm Constantin Medien, the company which is trying to claim damages from Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, warned on full year sales and profits on Wednesday after a poor performance in the third quarter.

The group said it now expected 2013 sales of between 430 million and 450 million euros ($582-$609 million) and an earnings loss.

It had previously guided for sales of between 440 and 480 million euros and positive group earnings.

Constantin Medien is accusing Ecclestone and three other defendants of deliberately undervaluing Formula One in the 2005 sale and is claiming more than $100 million in damages. Ecclestone has rejected the claim.

