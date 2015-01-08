Constellation Brands revenue rises on higher beer sales

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its beer brands such as Corona and Modelo.

The company’s net income rose to $222 million, or $1.10 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $211 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Constellation earned $1.23 per share.

Net sales rose to $1.54 billion from $1.44 billion.

The company said net sales in its beer segment rose 16 percent. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)