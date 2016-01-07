FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constellation Brands' sales rise 6.4 pct
January 7, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Constellation Brands' sales rise 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter net sales, helped by higher demand for its Corona and Modelo beer brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $270.5 million, or $1.33 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $222.2 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Constellation also said it plans to build a new brewery in Mexicali, Mexico at a cost of about $1.5 billion, to increase capacity to meet growing demand for its Mexican beer.

Net sales rose to $1.64 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
