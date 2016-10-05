FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constellation Brands net sales jump 16.6 pct
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Constellation Brands net sales jump 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a 16.6 percent jump in quarterly sales as the company benefited from strong demand for its beer brands, including Corona and Modelo.

The Victor, New York-based company also said it would buy Utah-based High West Distillery for about $160 million to enter the high-end craft whiskey segment.

The company's net sales rose to $2.02 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.73 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $358.9 million, or $1.75 per share, from $302.4 million, or $1.49 per share.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
