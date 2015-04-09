Constellation Brands profit jumps 36.5 pct on strong beer sales

April 9 (Reuters) - Alcoholic beverage maker Constellation Brands Inc reported a 36.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its beer brands such as Corona and Modelo, and said it would initiate a cash dividend.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share of Class A common stock and 28 cents per share of Class B common stock.

Net income attributable to Constellation Brands rose to $214.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $157.2 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose 5 percent to $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)