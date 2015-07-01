FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constellation Brands to buy Meiomi wine brand, profit rises 15 pct
July 1, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Constellation Brands to buy Meiomi wine brand, profit rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its Corona and Modelo beers, and said it would buy the Meiomi wine brand for about $315 million.

Net income attributable to the Constellation rose to $238.6 million, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Constellation earned $1.26 per share.

The alcoholic beverage maker’s net sales rose nearly 7 percent to $1.63 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
