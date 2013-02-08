Constellation, Crown file motion in U.S. government Modelo suit

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc and U.S. beer distributor Crown Imports filed a motion on Friday to ensure their interests are represented as part of the U.S. government’s complaint against Anheuser-Busch InBev’s proposed takeover of Grupo Modelo.

The Motion to Intervene, filed in U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, seeks to allow Constellation and Crown direct access to the legal proceedings. They were not named as part of the complaint, though the complaint directly affects both companies, they said.