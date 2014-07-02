FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Constellation Brands revenue beats estimates on higher beer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by increased sales of its beer brands such as Corona and Modelo, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.

The company’s net income rose to $206.7 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $52.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales more than doubled to $1.53 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.43 billion in net sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

