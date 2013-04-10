FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellation Brands exec comments
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands exec comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc : * CEO says to enter into a transition services agreement w/ Anheuser Busch

InBev for brewery operations/general management assistance * CEO says to launch modelo especial chelada * CFO says $2.9 billion price tag for grupo modelo’s piedras

negras brewery/brand rights is subject to post-closing adjustment * CFO sees post-closing adjustment payment to occur in fiscal 2015 * CFO sees one-time charges associated with the beer transaction of about $80

million in fiscal 2014 * CFO sees debt-to-earnings ratio in the “low 5 times range” after the beer

deal but sees it returning to “below 4 times” in about 2 years

