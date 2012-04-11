FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Constellation Brands sells $600 mln notes
April 11, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Constellation Brands sells $600 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands, Inc on
Tuesday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Rabo Securities
USA, and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CONSTELLATION BRANDS	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    05/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   11/01/2012	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  04/17/2012	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 401 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

