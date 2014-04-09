FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constellation Brands profit nearly doubles on strong beer sales
April 9, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Constellation Brands profit nearly doubles on strong beer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit that nearly doubled, helped by strong sales of its beers such as Corona and Modelo Especial in the United States.

Net income rose to $157 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from $82 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share.

Constellation, which also produces Svedka Vodka and Robert Mondavi wine, said revenue rose 86 percent to $1.29 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

