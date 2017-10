Jan 9 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc, the world’s largest branded wine maker, reported a higher third-quarter profit as marketing initiatives drove sales.

Net income for the company, whose labels include Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood, rose to $110 million, or 58 cents per share, from $105 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $767 million.