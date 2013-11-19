FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investment Partners Asset Management intends to vote for managers in Constellation Energy partners' proxy
November 19, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - CONSTELLATION ENERGY PARTNERS LLC : * Investment partners asset management intends to vote for managers in

Constellation Energy Partners’ proxy * Investment partners Asset Management-continues to feel that pursuit of

traditional MLP model is critical to unlock unitholder value for

Constellation * Investment Partners Asset Management-accounts managed by IPAM and its

affiliates own about 1.3 million units of Constellation Energy partners * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

