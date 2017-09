Dec 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Constitution Capital Partners named John Drago and Christopher Faucher as associates to its investment team.

Drago joins from Ernst & Young Llp, where he was an analyst and Faucher joins from McGladrey Llp, where he was an associate consultant. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)