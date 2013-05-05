FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young mull buying Roland Berger -sources
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young mull buying Roland Berger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Financial consultancies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The 250 senior managers of Roland Berger, called “partners”, agreed at their semiannual meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday to continue talks with the three potential buyers, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

A decision will take at least eight weeks, they said.

Roland Berger said it was “examining external options,” but it declined to elaborate.

Any sale would be negotiated by a new chief executive, as Burkhard Schwenker is replacing Martin Wittig as CEO, who is stepping down for health reasons.

Schwenker was previously chairman of Roland Berger’s supervisory board and had already been CEO of the consultancy from 2003 to 2010.

Spokespeople for Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to comment, while Ernst & Young was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.