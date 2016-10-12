MOVES-The Consulting Consortium names Phil Deeks as technical director

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Consulting Consortium, a UK-based specialist regulatory consultancy, appointed Phil Deeks as technical director to its advisory team.

Deeks joins from Britain's finance watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, where he was a technical specialist within the life insurance and financial advice sector.

In his new role, Deeks will be responsible for technical oversight of client projects, research into regulatory requirements and expectations, and providing support in developing advisory strategies and business relationships. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)