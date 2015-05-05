FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
26 mln Americans lack credit history, U.S. consumer watchdog says
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

26 mln Americans lack credit history, U.S. consumer watchdog says

Elvina Nawaguna

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - One in 10 American adults have no credit history, and 8 percent are considered “unscorable” by major credit reporting agencies, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

Blacks, Hispanics and low-income community residents are most likely to be among the 26 million U.S. adults absent from the credit reporting system and the 19 million with insufficient information to generate a credit score, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.

“This may be limiting opportunities for some of the most economically vulnerable consumers,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray told reporters on a conference call.

The three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax Inc , Experian Plc and Transunion, generate credit reports and scores based on consumers’ borrowing and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgments.

Banks, credit card issuers, mortgage companies and other lenders use credit reports to see if a consumer is financially responsible enough to repay loans.

The CFPB said it is unclear how the “credit invisible” borrow money, but noted that likely options include pawnshops and payday lenders which do not report to credit reporting agencies.

The bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, said it will use data from the report to devise initiatives to address the problem.

Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.