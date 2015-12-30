FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top five consumer banking decisions of 2015
#Westlaw News
December 30, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Top five consumer banking decisions of 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

The past year saw several high-stakes decisions on consumer banking cases, ranging from challenges to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to a dispute over a hotly contested New York City banking law. Here are our picks for the five most important rulings of 2015.

APPEALS COURT REVIVES LAWSUIT OVER LOAN INTEREST RATES

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in May revived a lawsuit accusing debt buyer Midland Funding of usury by charging more interest on credit card debt it had purchased than was allowed under New York state law. The 2nd Circuit ruled that the lawsuit was not preempted by the National Bank Act because Midland was a nonbank entity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JIUuq9

