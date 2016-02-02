U.S. reaches pact with Toyota Motor Credit over discriminatory loan pricing

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department said on Tuesday they had reached agreement with Toyota Motor Credit Corp for it to pay up to $21.9 million in restitution to thousands of African-American and Asian and Pacific Islander borrowers who paid higher interest rates than white borrowers for their auto loans, without regard to their creditworthiness.

Toyota Motor Credit will also change its pricing and compensation system to substantially reduce dealer discretion and accompanying financial incentives to mark up interest rates, the CFPB and Justice Department said in a statement.