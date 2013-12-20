FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Contact Energy eyes NZ$225 mln bond offer
December 20, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

NZ's Contact Energy eyes NZ$225 mln bond offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Contact Energy Ltd, New Zealand’s largest listed power company, said on Friday it was considering offering around NZ$225 million ($183.75 million) in retail bonds to refinance debt maturing next year.

The company, which has NZ$534 million in 2009 bonds maturing in May, said it was considering an exchange offer to existing holders of those bonds, in addition to offering new debt.

Forsyth Barr has been appointed to arrange the offer, Contact Energy said, with the offer expected to open in late February 2014.

$1 = 1.2245 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait

