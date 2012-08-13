UPDATE 1-NZ's Contact Energy profit rises, expects growth

(Adds details, background)

WELLINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Contact Energy Ltd., New Zealand’s largest listed power company, reported a 27 percent rise in full year profit on Tuesday, as it looked to increase future earnings after a period of major expansion.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$190.4 million ($153.5 million) from NZ$150.3 million last year. A survey of by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a net profit of around NZ$172.2 million.

Contact’s underlying net profit, which excluded significant items and changes in the value of financial instruments, was NZ$508.7 million from NZ$441.4 million last year.

It said its mix of hydro, gas and geothermal powered stations had underpinned earnings, where high wholesale prices had been offset by a fall in cheaper hydro generation.

“The ongoing contribution of these assets and Contact’s diverse portfolio is evident in the FY12 financial results and we will achieve further gains from this mix in the future,” chief executive David Barnes said in a statement.

It gave no precise earnings guidance for the coming year, but said it was coming to the end of a period of large capital spending which would give a significant boost to cash flow.

Contact, which generates nearly a third of New Zealand’s electricity, declared an unchanged dividend of 12 cents per share.

It said it would look to complete a geothermal station in the current year and look to its future gas needs.

“An important decision in the next 18 months relates to the amount of gas we will contract and the resulting operating regime of our combined-cycle gas-fired power stations,” Barnes said.

The result also reflected, as advised in February, a one-off gain of around NZ$28 million from the sale of its interests in an Australian power station in January.

Contact also benefited from a fall in carbon prices, which reduced its liabilities for the greenhouse gases emitted by its power stations.

Shares in Contact, 51.2 percent owned by Australia’s Origin Energy Ltd., closed on Monday at NZ$4.85. The stock has fallen around 5 percent so far this year, against a gain of more than 9 percent in the benchmark NZX top 50 index.

Contact, which has more than 560,000 electricity and gas customers, said it had stemmed the loss of customers.

It competes with state-owned Meridian Energy, Mighty River Power and Genesis Power, and listed electricity company TrustPower Ltd.

The government is expected to sell up to 49 percent in Mighty River Power before the end of the year, and has said it will also sell minority stakes in the other two power companies over the next two to three years.