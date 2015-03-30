Florida, Utah, others consider bills to ban price floors for contact lenses

(Reuters) - Idaho, Illinois, California and several other states are considering legislation that would bar contact lens makers from setting price floors that make discounting impossible.

Last week Florida became the latest to act on a bill, when its Senate Health Policy Committee approved a measure that would ban the price floors, according to a senate staffer. The bill is backed by Tom Lee, the chairman of the state Senate Appropriations Committee.

