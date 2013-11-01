FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Container Store's shares double in debut
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Retailer Container Store's shares double in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Container Store Group Inc , which sells products ranging from laundry baskets to luggage, doubled in their market debut, valuing the company at about $1.63 billion.

The Coppell, Texas-based company raised $225 million after its initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, the top end of its expected price range. The company sold 12.5 million shares in the offering.

Container Store’s shares opened at $35 and touched a high of $35.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Lead underwriters were J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, Wells Fargo and Jefferies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.