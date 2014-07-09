FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Container Store sees FY 2014 EPS of $0.49 to $0.54 (July 8)
July 9, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Container Store sees FY 2014 EPS of $0.49 to $0.54 (July 8)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects FY earnings per share estimate in 6th bullet to $0.52 from $0.39 and revenue estimate to $824.5 mln from $753.1 mln) July 8 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc : * The Container Store Group Inc., announces first quarter 2014

financial results * Sees FY 2014 sales $820 million to $830 million * Q1 same store sales fell 0.8 percent * Q1 sales $173.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.2 million * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.54 * FY earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $824.5 million

-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Expects comparable store sales to be flat to slightly

positive in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2014 * Expects comparable store sales to increase in the mid single

digit range in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014 * Q1 loss per share $0.07 * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $174.2

million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

