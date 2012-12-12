New Issue-Continental Airlines sells $425 mln certificates

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Continental Airlines, Inc. on Wednesday sold $425 million of Pass Through Certificates, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CONTINENTAL AIRLINES, INC. AMT $425 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 04/29/2018 TYPE PT-CERT ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/29/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-MINUS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS