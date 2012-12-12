FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Continental Airlines sells $425 mln certificates
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Continental Airlines sells $425 mln certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Continental Airlines, Inc. on Wednesday
sold $425 million of Pass Through Certificates, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CONTINENTAL AIRLINES, INC.

AMT $425 MLN      COUPON 6.125 PCT    MATURITY 04/29/2018
TYPE PT-CERT      ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 04/29/2013
MOODY'S B1        YIELD 6.125 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012
S&P B-PLUS        SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS                        MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
