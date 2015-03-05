FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental wants to be partner on possible Apple car -CEO
March 5, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Continental wants to be partner on possible Apple car -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental AG would be interested in acting as partner for technology giant Apple should the U.S. company decide to build a car, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

“Apple has an excellent reputation on information and communication systems and has incredible financial strength,” the CEO said on Thursday during an earnings call.

“We would be interested” in acting as partner if Apple decides to produce a vehicle, he said.

Separately, Degenhart was sceptical on prospects for battery-powered cars, saying Continental’s electric-car operations may fail to make money “at least in the next 3-4 years.”

The company remains on the lookout for potential acquisitions, though another major takeover is not on the cards in coming months, the CEO said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
