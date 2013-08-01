FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental CFO sees rebound in H2 European car production
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 1, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Continental CFO sees rebound in H2 European car production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental expects European auto markets to rebound slightly in the second half after vehicle production fell 6 percent during the first six months, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

“We found the bottom in Europe,” Schaefer said in an interview on Thursday, predicting full-year output in the region to decline 4 percent.

He reaffirmed Continental’s commitment to expand the share of non-automotive business, saying the company doesn’t rule out larger acquisitions as it keeps looking for “smaller, attractive targets”. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

