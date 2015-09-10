FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Continental hit by China corruption case -source
September 10, 2015

Germany's Continental hit by China corruption case -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier Continental has largely replaced its tyre sales management team in China on suspicion of corruption, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Several of the people are suspected of having enriched themselves personally through business deals, the person said, adding that the problem was detected through internal checks.

New management has been in place since July, the person added.

Continental declined comment as the case is ongoing.

Financial daily Handelsblatt earlier also reported on the case, saying the company was currently taking legal steps and that the extent to which former employees may have enriched themselves was unclear. (Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Andreas Framke and Susan Thomas)

