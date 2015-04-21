FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental to invest about 1 bln eur in China 2015-19 -CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 21, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Continental to invest about 1 bln eur in China 2015-19 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental plans to invest about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in China over the next five years, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Tuesday.

Hanover-based Continental, seeking to boost the share of Asian sales to 30 percent of global turnover by 2020 from a fifth at present, already spent 1 billion euros in China in the 2010-14 period, Degenhart said in a presentation at the Shanghai auto show emailed to Reuters.

“It is anticipated that growth impetus will be driven by Asia, and particularly by the markets in China as well as in North America,” the CEO said.

Continental is due to publish first-quarter results on May 7.

$1 = 0.9379 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.