Germany's Continental to expand tyre production in China's Hefei

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental said on Wednesday it aimed to expand capacity at its tyre factory in Hefei, China, and invest more than 250 million euros ($279.6 million) in the site.

Passenger car tyre production in Hefei is set to grow to 14 million a year from 5 million by 2019, and bicycle tyre output is seen reaching 13 million a year by 2025, compared with around 2 million now, Continental said in a statement.

“With the expansion... the number of jobs will rise to 2,700 from 1,150 now,” board member Nikolai Setzer said.

Hanover, Germany-based Continental, seeking to boost the share of Asian sales to 30 percent of global turnover by 2020 from a fifth at present, said in April it planned to invest about 1 billion euros in China over the next five years.