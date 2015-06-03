FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Continental to expand tyre production in China's Hefei
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 3, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Continental to expand tyre production in China's Hefei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental said on Wednesday it aimed to expand capacity at its tyre factory in Hefei, China, and invest more than 250 million euros ($279.6 million) in the site.

Passenger car tyre production in Hefei is set to grow to 14 million a year from 5 million by 2019, and bicycle tyre output is seen reaching 13 million a year by 2025, compared with around 2 million now, Continental said in a statement.

“With the expansion... the number of jobs will rise to 2,700 from 1,150 now,” board member Nikolai Setzer said.

Hanover, Germany-based Continental, seeking to boost the share of Asian sales to 30 percent of global turnover by 2020 from a fifth at present, said in April it planned to invest about 1 billion euros in China over the next five years.

$1 = 0.8943 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
