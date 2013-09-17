FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeffler places Continental AG shares at 122.50 eur apiece
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Schaeffler places Continental AG shares at 122.50 eur apiece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German auto parts maker Schaeffler Group said on Tuesday it placed 7.8 million shares in automotive supplier Continental AG at 122.50 euros apiece, raising about 950 million euros ($1.3 billion).

Schaeffler had said late on Monday it planned to sell 4 percent of Continental to cut its debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in the Continental share price.

The move cuts its stake to about 46 percent from currently 49.9 percent.

$1 = 0.7489 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

