Continental Resources forecasts jump in 2014 production

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc, which produced the most oil and natural gas producer in North Dakota’s Bakken shale fields during the second quarter, said it expects to boost 2014 production by at least 26 percent.

The company expects to spend $4.05 billion next year for capital expenditures, up from $3.6 billion this year.

Production likely will increase 26 percent to 32 percent, with average daily production rising to a range of 170,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.