Continental mulls factory closure on slack demand
November 21, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Continental mulls factory closure on slack demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Continental on Friday said it is reviewing whether to close its factory in Gifhorn, Germany, which makes electric motors and hydraulic braking systems, because of a lack of customer orders.

Managers at the factory, which is located close to Volkswagen’s headquarters, want to begin negotiations with labour representatives about how to change the cost structure with the goal of preserving jobs.

Around 1,600 staff work at the Gifhorn plant. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor, editing by Georgina Prodhan)

