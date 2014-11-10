FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental CEO Harold Hamm ordered to pay $995 million in divorce
November 10, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

Continental CEO Harold Hamm ordered to pay $995 million in divorce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - An Oklahoma County judge has ordered oil magnate and Continental Resources Chief Executive Officer Harold Hamm to pay nearly $1 billion in a divorce judgment, according to a court filing made public on Monday.

Special Judge Howard Haralson found that Hamm should pay his ex-wife Sue Ann Hamm a total of $995.5 million, with about a third of the funds, or $322.7 million, to be paid by the end of the year, the filing says.

Hamm will then be required to pay the rest of the judgment, some $650 million, in installments worth at least $7 million per month, the filing says. Sue Ann Hamm has already been awarded around $25 million since the case was filed in 2012, the filing says.

To secure the judgment, Judge Haralson has placed a lien on 20 million shares of Continental stock, the filing says.

The ruling, which is subject to appeal, comes after a 9-1/2 week divorce trial ended last month. (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer)

