RLPC-Continental signs 4.5 bln euro loan refinancing

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental has signed a 4.5 billion euro ($6 billion) syndicated loan agreement to refinance an existing loan due to mature in April 2014.

The financing, split between a 1.5 billion euro three-year loan and a 3 billion euro five-year revolving credit facility, was agreed with a group of about 30 domestic and international banks, the company said on Wednesday.

The financing was coordinated by Citigroup, banking sources said.

The loan sees a reduction in the interest margins that Continental pays on its previous deal, with the three-year term loan paying 225 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR and the five-year revolving credit facility paying 200 bps over EURIBOR, banking sources said previously.

The deal also enables Continental to release asset collateral, which was put up for the previous loan, the company said.

Continental will use the loan to refinance what remains of the 13.5 billion euro syndicated loan originally agreed in 2007 to pay for its acquisition of Siemens Electronics unit VDO, which was subsequently refinanced in March 2011 through a 6 billion euro loan arranged by Citi and Deutsche Bank.

That financing paid margins ranging from 250 bps to 300 bps over EURIBOR, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Since 2007 Continental has reduced the original syndicated loan by nearly 9 billion euros through the issuance of five bonds and the generation of substantial free cashflow.

Continental is rated BB- by Standard & Poor‘s, Ba2 by Moody’s and BB by Fitch. ($1=0.7526 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)