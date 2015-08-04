FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental has no takeover plans in pipeline - CFO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 4, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Continental has no takeover plans in pipeline - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has no plans for larger takeovers in the foreseeable future, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Tuesday.

Continental in May announced the acquisition of Elektrobit Oyj’s automotive division for 600 million euros ($657.54 million) to meet growing demand for electronics and safety technology.

“There is nothing in the pipeline at the moment,” Schaefer told Reuters.

A spokesman said “larger” takeovers refer to purchases costing more than 200 million euros.

Separately, the Hanover-based company stood by its forecast of increasing sales to more than 39 billion euros this year, from 34.5 billion in 2014.

Currency tailwinds may add more than 1.5 billion euros to sales, a spokesman said, after previously guiding for 1.5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9125 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.