Continental has no takeover plans in pipeline - CFO

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has no plans for larger takeovers in the foreseeable future, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Tuesday.

Continental in May announced the acquisition of Elektrobit Oyj’s automotive division for 600 million euros ($657.54 million) to meet growing demand for electronics and safety technology.

“There is nothing in the pipeline at the moment,” Schaefer told Reuters.

A spokesman said “larger” takeovers refer to purchases costing more than 200 million euros.

Separately, the Hanover-based company stood by its forecast of increasing sales to more than 39 billion euros this year, from 34.5 billion in 2014.

Currency tailwinds may add more than 1.5 billion euros to sales, a spokesman said, after previously guiding for 1.5 billion euros.