Continental scales back plans for oil output growth, rigs

HOUSTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc on Monday said it would slash spending, cut its rig fleet by a third and show less crude output growth than planned next year as oil prices tumble.

A top producer in North Dakota, Continental now expects its production to climb 16 percent to 20 percent in 2015. This is less than a November estimate of 23 percent to 29 percent rise and a previous forecast for a 26 percent to 32 percent jump.

“This revised budget prudently aligns our capital expenditures to lower commodity prices, targeting cash flow neutrality by mid-year 2015,” Chief Executive Officer Harold Hamm said in a statement.

In November, Continental stunned oil traders when it said it would exit all hedging contracts despite slumping crude prices.

At the time, the company said it would not add rigs in 2015, and said its capital expenditures would be $4.6 billion, down from a previous estimate of $5.2 billion.

On Monday, it said it would cut its rig fleet to 34 from 50 and that non-acquisition capital expenditures would be $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)