10 months ago
Continental cuts 2016 profit guidance
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 17, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

Continental cuts 2016 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG trimmed its profit guidance for the year, citing warranty cases and possible expenses for antitrust proceedings as well as supply disruptions following earthquakes in Japan.

The 2016 group margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be over 10.5 percent, compared with a previous forecast for more than 11 percent, Continental said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
