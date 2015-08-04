Continental raises margin target as European recovery boosts profit

FRANKFURT, Aug. 4 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has raised its full-year profit outlook after second-quarter earnings jumped more than expected on a strengthening European car market.

Continental said on Tuesday it now targets an adjusted profit margin of around 11 percent for 2015 after previously guiding for more than 10.5 percent.

Quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped by a quarter to 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion) from 1 billion a year earlier, beating the top-end forecast of 1.19 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts and brokerages.

The Hanover-based company also raised its 2015 free cash-flow outlook to at least 1.8 billion euros from at least 1.5 billion previously.

Continental, which has raised sales expectations twice this year to over 39 billion euros, is also benefiting from a push by carmakers to use more driver-assistance systems and emission-cutting technologies as auto demand in higher-margin European markets keeps growing.