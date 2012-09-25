FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental shares placed at 77.50 euros
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Continental shares placed at 77.50 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler has sold 10.4 percent of the shares of its partner Continental AG for 77.50 euros each, its banks holding said on Tuesday.

Schaeffler reaped 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) from the share sale which according to a source close to the deal was two times subscribed.

The proceeds from the sale will go entirely to reducing just over 5 billion euros in debt, weighing on Schaeffler Holding, which Schaeffler financial chief Klaus Rosenfeld said would amount to about 3.5 billion euros after the transaction.

Continental shares lost 3.9 percent in early trade. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.