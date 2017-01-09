FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Continental AG sees no need for writedowns in Powertrain business
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 9, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 9 months

Continental AG sees no need for writedowns in Powertrain business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Continental is conducting a review of its Powertrain business but does not expect to undertake writedowns on combustion engines, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer said on Monday.

The auto supplier initiated the review after earnings in its Powertrain business - that makes electric and combustion engines mainly for passenger cars - failed to meet expectations, Schaefer told Reuters in an interview.

Now the German auto supplier is looking at its entire Powertrain portfolio to see where the business can be strengthened or improved.

“We will be able to say more when we publish first quarter earnings,” Schaefer said.

“I do not anticipate special charges or writedowns related to Powertrain,” Schaefer said adding that the purpose of the review is not to sell the business. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.