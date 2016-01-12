FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental sees pre-deal free cash flow of 1.8 bln eur in 2016
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 12, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Continental sees pre-deal free cash flow of 1.8 bln eur in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG expects free cash flow of at least 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) before acquisitions in 2016, according to presentation slides posted on the group’s website.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its automotive division reached about 540 million euros, on sales of 6 billion euros, the slides showed.

Continental on Monday posted preliminary results for 2015, but provided no division breakup. ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

