Continental mulls bond issue to help fund Veyance purchase -CFO
March 6, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Continental mulls bond issue to help fund Veyance purchase -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Continental is mulling issuing a bond to help fund the 1.4 billion-euro ($1.92 billion) purchase of U.S. rubber company Veyance Technologies, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday.

Although the auto parts and tyre maker has about 2 billion euros of cash and available credit lines, issuance of a bond can’t be ruled out “if conditions are favorable,” Schaefer said at a news conference on the group’s annual results.

Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said smaller-size acquisitions in the automotive sector are possible, as well as further purchases in the rubber segment in the next 12-18 months. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

