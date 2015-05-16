Oil CEO Hamm sought ouster of scientists looking at quakes -Bloomberg

HOUSTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Oilman Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources Inc., told a University of Oklahoma dean last year that scientists studying links between oil drilling and earthquakes should be dismissed, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Bloomberg, citing emails obtained through a public records request, said Hamm indicated he wanted to see some scientists at the Oklahoma Geological Survey, which is based at the university, let go. (tinyurl.com/negnuu6)

Scientists have said the reinjection of drilling and fracking wastewater into disposal walls could be tied to earthquakes.

Bloomberg said a university spokeswoman denied any interference from Hamm, who has been a donor to the university. Bloomberg said no changes were made to the university’s team of scientists.

A Continental spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Hamm said at a February conference that there was no connection between oil and gas work and a rash of earthquakes in Oklahoma, where Continental is based. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Richard Borsuk)