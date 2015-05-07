FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
May 7, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Continental may beat EBIT margin target in 2015 -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental may beat profitability targets this year, benefiting from stable rubber prices and falling oil prices, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said.

The group’s adjusted operating margin could again exceed 11 percent this year, Schaefer told Reuters on Thursday, after 11.3 percent in 2014.

“Raw material prices are providing stronger tailwind than we originally thought,” the CFO said in an interview.

Continental on Thursday backed its guidance for the margin to come in above 10.5 percent this year after raising its sales outlook on currency effects and strengthening auto demand.

Second-quarter business has got off to a “good start,” Schaefer said, citing rebounding auto production in core European markets.

Continental remains “open” for acquisitions, though no major purchases are planned in coming months, he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

